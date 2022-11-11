[Scholars and Their Spaces] 'New wave' seen through Korean eyes

Korea's first public funeral was held for Yi Sang-jae (1850-1927), one of the leaders of Korea's enlightenment period. The event was attended by some 100,000 people, a testimony to his huge following. His voice was heard through a phonograph and a recording of his speech, "To Young People of Joseon," was released in July 1927, four months after his death.

"Now, the world is getting worse and worse, there is no morality. People focus only on material things and kill others to satisfy their selfish desires. But, you are different. You have been disciplined at home to be a person with a moral spirit of loving and caring for others. You deserve to lead the world. That is why I place my hope on you, the young people of Joseon,” Yi said in the speech.

Yi came from a typical family of scholars. He was a descendant of Yi Saek (1328-1296) who was a prominent scholar of the late Goryeo period, often referred to as "the seeds of Korean neo-Confucianism."

Although he was highly talented and excelled in scholarship, Yi failed the state examination due to the backlog in government appointments. Yet, he never despaired. Instead, he was dispatched to Japan as a personal assistant to the enlightenment thinker Park Jeong-yang, who was a member of the diplomatic corps of Joseon. It was Yi’s first time on the global stage, where he also came into contact with Western culture.

He considered the future of Joseon to be dependent on its acceptance of new ideas, systems and education of the youth. Although he did not trust the West, he was sure that the survival of Joseon could be guaranteed only by accepting Western culture and making changes by itself. In the long run, all his activities were for freedom, human rights, peace, and the future of Joseon's youth.