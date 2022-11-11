[Herald Interview] A log of five songs that became life

A song often becomes the background music to a particular part of our life, and replaying it reminds us of that moment. The piece of life we experience with the song becomes edged into the musical notes, making the song itself a log of the moment.

Singer Jung Eun-ji's new album "log" is a small collection of such pieces from her life and the five songs that had once played endlessly in the background. According to Jung, she is dropping the remake package to keep a promise to her fans.

The album was originally slated for release on Nov. 2 but the date was postponed following the Itaewon crisis that took many lives. Jung conducted a joint interview with the local press a few days ahead of the initial release date.

"I made the promise as a joke at first, but my fans started to ask me if I'm really going to release it and that in return made me think about actually making the album," Jung Eun-ji said during the interview.

The start was "Around Thirty," a song by late singer Kim Gwang-seok's 1994 song, which Jung said she had promised to her fans that she'd drop a remake of when she turned 30. The song is listed as the final track of the album.

"I'd felt that there was so much time left until I turn 30. It was a time when I'd been listening to 'Around Thirty' everyday, and I think I said it hoping that I'll be able to release my own album around that age, because back then, I wasn't really in a position to do so."

She'd felt afraid that she was still too immature to voice the emotional depth carried by the original song properly before she recorded "Around Thirty," but going into singing, she realized she wasn't as young as she'd thought.

"I could relate to the lyrics more than I'd expected, and it hit me that I've really dashed away with my life until now, working hard and meeting many people. And it made me feel sad. I think this album in particular made me sad," Jung said.

Jung's new album consists of five songs that many Koreans -- especially those in their thirties and beyond -- may be familiar with. Fronting the album is "Journey for Myself," a much-loved song dropped in 2005 by Buzz, a rock-ballad band that was a household name in Korea in the mid to late 2000s.

"This one I literally poured in all the money I had when I was young -- singing in the coin karaoke. I didn't sing it just once but on and on. Buzz was one of the few artists whose cassette tapes I'd bought," Jung said.

Jung said "Journey for Myself" had been the background song for her imagination as the young Eun-ji sat in her room, with her head in a pillow.

"It felt sad when I sang the song as a grown up. I used to like the fact that 'The Little Prince' appeared in the lyrics, and I like the upbeat melody. But now, I've come to understand that the lyrics, 'I'll make a better memory than love' implies that the singer has overcome a heartbreaking love and put behind a hurtful memory to say that."

The second track of the album, "Blue Whale" by rock band YB, embodies the message that she hopes to carry as a singer throughout her career, said Jung.

"I was consoled by the song. I would play this song over and over again during my rough days. I would pore over the details and break down the lyrics inside my head, and every time I listen to this song, I'm reminded that this is the direction I wish to take," Jung said.

For the song's arrangement, she said she tried to retain the song's originality as much as possible because the song itself carries Jung's memories, the rough yet unforgettable moments that have been overcome with the song.