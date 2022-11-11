 Back To Top
National

Foundation launches in honor of ex-president of International Criminal Court

By Kim Arin
Published : Nov 11, 2022 - 17:20       Updated : Nov 11, 2022 - 17:21
A symposium was held Friday at the National Assembly building to commemorate the establishment of the Song Sang-hyun Foundation for International Justice, Peace and Human Rights. (Kim Arin/The Korea Herald)
A symposium was held Friday at the National Assembly building to commemorate the establishment of the Song Sang-hyun Foundation for International Justice, Peace and Human Rights. (Kim Arin/The Korea Herald)

Song Sang-hyun, the former president of the International Criminal Court, said Friday that South Korea should endeavor to expand its efforts to further the implementations of liberal values.

At Friday’s symposium commemorating the foundation established in his name -- the Song Sang-hyun Foundation for International Justice, Peace and Human Rights -- Song said that the post-World War II international order of liberal democracy was faced with “new challenges, crises.”

“Nongovernmental organizations and institutions working with governments are searching for a new agenda, and working to form consensus to navigate this time,” he said.

Song said one of the foundation’s main goals is to “bring up the next generation of South Korean law scholars who can play a leadership role in the cooperation of like-minded countries in promoting human rights and universal values.”

South Korea’s criminal investigation, forensic science in particular, and justice administration were “among the best in the world,” he said.

“All of us have an obligation to contribute to the international system of justice, peace-keeping and human rights protection. I hope that South Korea can have a leading presence in these efforts.”

Song was one of the first judges to be elected to the ICC, serving at the court for 12 years until 2015. He was elected as the court’s president for two consecutive terms together spanning six years from 2009 to 2015.

The Song Sang-hyun Foundation’s board of directors include former Supreme Court justice Kim Yong-deok; Hwang Cheol-kyu, the president of the International Center for Criminal Justice; National Assembly members Reps. Cho Eun-hee and Kim Young-joo; and Kim Eun-mee, the president of Ewha Womans University.

By Kim Arin (arin@heraldcorp.com)
