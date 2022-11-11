Itaewon probe team continues to investigate all possibilities amid criticism

The police special investigation team for the Itaewon disaster is still looking into a number of suspicions and rumors, amid criticism that the investigation is heading in the wrong direction, freeing government authorities from responsibility.

Kim Dong-wook, spokesperson for the investigation team said on Friday that they have been examining the suspicion surrounding the Yongsan Police Station intelligence team’s report that warned of danger before the disaster.

The report, which included concerns about the Halloween period, was made by an official from the intelligence team before the disaster. Some superiors reportedly ordered that the the part that mentioned the concerns be removed, and even ordered the whole initial document to be deleted after the disaster.

The report in question was deleted on Nov. 2, the date of the first seizure and search of the investigation team.

High ranking police officials also face allegations of attempting to conceal information. According to reports citing the special investigation team, ranking officers of the Seoul Metropolitian Police Agency may have ordered the deletion of reports after the disaster.

So far, the investigation team has raided the National Police Agency, Seoul Metropolitan Police, Yongsan Police Station and Hamilton Hotel right next to the disaster scene, among others.

As of Thursday, the team has booked seven people on charges related to the Itaewon disaster, including the Mayor of Yongsan-gu Park Hee-Yeong, former chief of Yongsan Police Station Lee Im-jae, the CEO of Hamilton Hotel and multiple Intelligence department officials at the Yongsan Police Station.

Among them, one Yongsan Police Station intelligence official was found dead Friday afternoon at his house, with the official cause of death yet to be confirmed.

However, the Ministry of Public Administration and Security, which coordinates national disaster situations, has not been investigated yet, suggesting the doubt that government is trying to shift the responsibility.

In response to criticism that the search and seizure of the Interior Ministry is not taking place, the investigation team said, "A legal review should proceed. If the relevance of the charges and the need for search and seizure are recognized, any institution will be subjected to the procedure.”

The investigation team also summoned two people who seen wearing bridal masks at the scene on the day of the disaster, to examine the rumor on social media that they sprayed avocado oil on the road, which caused people to slip. Both of the men who were wearing the masks were acquitted after the investigation on Friday.

Earlier, the investigation team tracked down the so-called "rabbit hairband man," according to the rumor that a man who wore rabbit ears shouted "Push,” initiating the disaster. The person was also acquitted after an investigation.