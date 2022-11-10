 Back To Top
Life&Style

NMK explores AR museum-viewing with Naver Labs

By Kim Hae-yeon
Published : Nov 11, 2022 - 09:01       Updated : Nov 11, 2022 - 09:01
Poster for digital museum experience,
Poster for digital museum experience, "Exploration" (National Museum of Korea)

To round out the year, the National Museum of Korea is set to host a digital museum experience event that uses augmented reality, in conjunction with Naver Lab.

Titled "Exploration," the event will be held Nov. 14 to Nov. 25 and Dec. 5 to Dec. 16.

Using a mobile device distributed to visitors at the entrance, guests can experience different historical-themed routes within the museum for 50 minutes. Each visitor can choose a historical period or focus on a specific type of relic.

The NMK began developing the project with Naver Lab in June 2021.

By applying the latest 360-degrees projection mapping technique, most of the major relics at the NMK's permanent exhibition located on the ground floor of the museum are stored in the mobile device, with a vast amount of related content.

"Guests can point to an artifact to instantly expand their scope of knowledge through the content that appears on the screen of the mobile device," Baik Seung-mi, an NMK researcher, told The Korea Herald. "For instance, when you aim the device at a comb-pattern pottery, details of the patterns will be pop up on the screen. Likewise, viewing the monument in Bukhansan commemorating the border inspection by King Jinheung of Silla, the surrounding landscape from the historical period will appear."

Six sessions will be conducted daily, with each session admitting up to five visitors.

Reservation is required online through the museum's website, starting Tuesday.

The device will be rented out for free during the test run period and a museum staff member will accompany the visitors through the first 20 minutes to explain how to use the device.

Screenshots of the device displaying the NMK's digital museum experience,
Screenshots of the device displaying the NMK's digital museum experience, "Exploration" (NMK)


By Kim Hae-yeon (hykim@heraldcorp.com)
