Business

Doosan Enerbility wins W1.6tr construction order for El Dabaa

By Lee Yoon-seo
Published : Nov 10, 2022 - 17:12       Updated : Nov 10, 2022 - 17:12
Lim Jeong-mook, Cairo branch director for Korea Hydro & Nuclear Power (left) and Yu Dae-yong, Cairo branch director for Doosan Enerbility pose for a photo during a signing ceremony in Cairo on Wednesday, Egypt time. (Yonhap)
South Korean plant builder Doosan Enerbility said Thursday it won an order worth 1.6 trillion won ($1.1 billion) for a construction job at the El Dabaa plant, the first nuclear power plant project in Egypt.

Doosan Enerbility will be responsible for the supply of 82 pieces of equipment including turbine generators, key components for nuclear power plants that extract thermal energy from pressurized steam and convert it into electrical energy.

Doosan Enerbility is scheduled to construct cooling facilities and water treatment systems for the Egyptian plant. It is also scheduled to set up extra turbines and generators within it.

It will further establish cooperative relationships with Egyptian local companies in the construction and equipment sectors to meet the localization rate required by the Egyptian government, according to the company.

"This subcontract is meaningful in that with this order, Doosan Enerbility will be able to acquire work experience in constructing plants overseas," said Park In-won, executive vice president at Doosan Enerbility.

The construction follows the country’s state-run nuclear power company Korea Hydro & Nuclear Power's contract with a Russian nuclear technology company Atomstroyexport in August, to provide nuclear power plant equipment and turbines for the El Dabaa plant.

The El Dabaa nuclear power plant is a project to build four 1,200-megawatt nuclear power plants in El Dabaa, ordered by the Egyptian Nuclear Power Plants Authority and awarded by ASE.

Meanwhile, Doosan Enerbility has produced 34 nuclear reactors and 124 steam generators so far.

It also participated in the construction of 10 nuclear power plants in Korea, including the Hanul nuclear power plant units 1 to 6 and Shin-Kori nuclear power plant units 3 to 6.



By Lee Yoon-seo (yoonseo.3348@heraldcorp.com)
