 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
National

Govt. to draw up police reform, safety measures by next month: PM

By Yonhap
Published : Nov 10, 2022 - 10:10       Updated : Nov 10, 2022 - 10:10
Prime Minister Han Duck-soo presides over a meeting of the Central Disaster and Safety Countermeasures Headquarters at the government complex in Seoul on Thursday, about measures to deal with the Oct. 29 Itaewon crowd crush, which killed at least 156 people. (Yonhap)
Prime Minister Han Duck-soo presides over a meeting of the Central Disaster and Safety Countermeasures Headquarters at the government complex in Seoul on Thursday, about measures to deal with the Oct. 29 Itaewon crowd crush, which killed at least 156 people. (Yonhap)

Prime Minister Han Duck-soo said Thursday the government will draw up comprehensive plans to reform the police and improve safety management systems after the deadly Halloween crowd crush in Seoul.

"The government will come up with related measures, such as the pan-government disaster safety management system, police innovation and safety management measures, to prevent multiple crowd accidents by next month," Han said at a response meeting.

Calls for accountability have mounted over the Oct. 29 crowd collapse that killed at least 156 people in Seoul's Itaewon district, with police facing huge criticism for a lack of crowd control at that time.

The government will hold to account those who were found to be responsible, Han said.

"Throughout a thorough investigation, we will make sure that the truth is found out," Han said. "According to the results, whoever is responsible will be held accountable."

The government began operations at a "one-stop" support center Thursday where families of victims and others affected by the crowd crush can continue to receive medical and other assistance, Han said. (Yonhap)

MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald daum
subscribe

National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Ahn Sung-mi
Tel : +82-2-727-0114