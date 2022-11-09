International NGO rescues dogs, calls on Korean government for change

A dog rescued from Korea arrives at a Humane Society shelter in the US. (Humane Society International)

Thirty-four dogs have been rescued from local dog meat farms and sent to the US, an international nongovernmental organization said Monday, criticizing the lack of progress in the discussions on banning dog meat.

Humane Society International rescued the dogs from farms across South Korea, and flew them to the US to be cared for Humane Society US. The dogs are to be transferred to shelters before arrangements are made for their adoption.

The South Korean government announced plans to begin discussions on the banning of dog meat last year, but little progress has been made.

Humane Society International has been working in Korea since 2015, rescuing dogs as well as helping dog farmers to transition to other industries through its Models for Change program.

The organization has permanently closed 17 dog meat farms and rescued more than 2,500 dogs who find adoptive homes in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom, with a small number rehomed in South Korea.