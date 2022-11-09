Hottest Restaurants in Seoul 2022

Gordon Ramsay Burger launched its first restaurant in Asia. The Michelin-starred restaurant serves from classic to premium burgers for those who want to enjoy the burger’s powerful flavor along with french fries and a shake.

A traditional Texas BBQ for meat lovers. The restaurant has its core customers who enjoy the sizzling visuals and tender taste of the meat served with a feel-good soup.

A restaurant run by a famous Youtuber with numerous fusion foods that attract food connoisseurs. The risotto and pasta are more than worth the battle to secure a reservation.

An all-you-can-eat restaurant served with a vast array of delicious seafood. Crab 52 is a high-end restaurant that specializes in serving freshly cooked crab entrees and those who wish to see a beautiful view while dining will be more than satisfied.

5. Bawi Pasta Bar Hannam

One of the few original pasta bars in Korea that presents fine and delicate pasta dishes. The restaurant is known for its exquisite pastas, perfect wine pairings, and attentive servers. Experience for yourself a fantastic 8 course dinner made up of must-try pasta dishes that will lead you to new worlds of pasta.

Reservation: https://bit.ly/3tbHZTn

This information is provided by Catch Table