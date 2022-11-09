[Herald Review] Grammy-winning Jack White’s 1st concert in Korea, rock-fueled blast of music

American singer-songwriter and guitarist Jack White performs on stage during his first-ever concert in Korea as part of his world tour at Yes24 Live Hall in eastern Seoul, Tuesday. (jackwhiteiii.com )

While the sky in Korea was graced by a mesmerizing total lunar eclipse, the 12-time Grammy-award winning singer-songwriter and guitarist Jack White flooded a Seoul concert hall on Tuesday night with a light haze and shades of blue with rock ‘n’ roll energy. The concert, held at Yes24 Live Hall in eastern Seoul, is part of the American rock musician’s global "Supply Chain Issues Tour” and his first show in the country. Although the event was scheduled on a late weekday night, about 1,300 concertgoers flocked to the venue to enjoy the former White Stripes frontman’s spectacular live performance. A large chunk of the audience was foreign fans. As the clock struck 8 p.m., White, his hair dyed peroxide blue, appeared on the stage bathed in blue lights. After strapping his blue and white colored guitar, the musician kicked off the concert with “Take Me Back.” Excited fans greeted the musician with deafening shouts and loud clapping.

Instead of a hackneyed greeting, the rock ‘n’ roll superstar performed a series of hits from various stages of his career. He performed solo hits as well as those with the White Stripes, the Raconteurs and the Dead Weather. They included “Dead Leaves and the Dirty Ground,” “I Cut Like a Buffalo,” “Love Interruption,” “Love Is Selfish,” “Hotel Yorba” and “Lazaretto.” Over a thousand fans got wildly excited over White’s guitar playing, singing, hopping and head banging. They shook their arms up and down and made devil horn gestures with their hands while screaming and shouting during the show. In addition to showcasing various blues-based rock songs, the mogul boasted his excellent piano-playing skill for “You Don’t Understand Me.” The musician also showed his affection for local fans. “I really appreciate being able to see such enthusiastic people here. I wish America had that enthusiasm, too,” he said. He also talked about the Korean Series baseball game between the SSG Landers and Kiwoom Heroes he had attended the day before in Seoul. “When I looked into the crowd, they didn’t do Instagram or take photos. It was nice to see to see everybody being involved.”

