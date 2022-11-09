 Back To Top
National

Yoon to visit Cambodia, Indonesia for ASEAN, G20 summits

By Yonhap
Published : Nov 9, 2022 - 10:50       Updated : Nov 9, 2022 - 10:57
President Yoon Suk-yeol speaks during a meeting at the presidential office in Seoul on Monday, to enhance the country's disaster prevention and response system following the crowd crush in the capital's Itaewon district on Oct. 29 that has left at least 156 people, mostly in their 20s, dead during Halloween festivities.(Yonhap)
President Yoon Suk-yeol speaks during a meeting at the presidential office in Seoul on Monday, to enhance the country's disaster prevention and response system following the crowd crush in the capital's Itaewon district on Oct. 29 that has left at least 156 people, mostly in their 20s, dead during Halloween festivities.(Yonhap)

President Yoon Suk-yeol will visit Cambodia and Indonesia starting later this week to attend a series of regional summits involving the Association of Southeast Asian Nations and the Group of 20, his office said Wednesday.

Yoon will leave for Phnom Penh on Friday and attend a South Korea-ASEAN summit, an ASEAN Plus Three summit and the East Asia Summit during a three-day stay, national security adviser Kim Sung-han said during a press briefing.

On Sunday, Yoon will depart for Bali and attend the G20 summit on Tuesday.

He will leave Indonesia the same day and return home early Wednesday. (Yonhap)

