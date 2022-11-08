 Back To Top
National

[Graphic News] Yoon’s approval rating little changed after crowd crush

By Nam Kyung-don
Published : Nov 9, 2022 - 08:01       Updated : Nov 9, 2022 - 08:01

President Yoon Suk-yeol saw his approval rating dip slightly at the end of last week, a survey showed, in the aftermath of the Halloween crowd crush.

In a poll of 2,521 Korean adults conducted by Realmeter from Monday to Friday last week, 34.2 percent positively assessed Yoon's job performance, down 1.5 percentage points from the previous week.

Yoon’s disapproval rating was 62.4 percent, up 0.7 percentage point.

In terms of daily rating, support for Yoon dropped from 35.7 percent Tuesday to 32.5 percent Friday.

The steeper fall could be attributable to public criticism over Interior Minister Lee Sang-min’s inappropriate remarks over the Halloween tragedy and revelations of a botched police response, said Bae Cheol-ho, a senior analyst at Realmeter. (Yonhap)


By Nam Kyung-don (don@heraldcorp.com)
