Entertainment

Lee Jung-jae confirmed to join new ‘Star Wars’ series

By Lee Si-jin
Published : Nov 8, 2022 - 14:49       Updated : Nov 8, 2022 - 14:49
From left: Actors Amandla Stenberg, Lee Jung-jae and director Leslye Headland on the set of
From left: Actors Amandla Stenberg, Lee Jung-jae and director Leslye Headland on the set of "The Acolyte" (Lucasfilm, Walt Disney Co. Korea)

Disney+, the flagship streaming service of US media giant Walt Disney Co., announced that top South Korean actor Lee Jung-jae will be among the star-studded lineup of its new “Star Wars" series “The Acolyte.”

US actor Amandla Stenberg of “The Hate U Give” (2018), British and Spanish actor Dafne Keen of “His Dark Materials” (2019) and the Philippines-born Canadian actor Manny Jacinto of “Nine Perfect Strangers” (2021) have also been confirmed as co-starring with Lee.

Detailed information about Lee’s role and character has yet to be announced.

“The Acolyte,” a mystery-thriller set in the High Republic era, is helmed by Emmy-nominated creator Leslye Headland.

The 49-year-old actor captivated viewers around the world as Seong Gi-hun, a gambling addict making his living day-to-day in the Netflix drama series “Squid Game.” Lee won the Emmy Award for outstanding lead actor in a drama series for this role in September.

Signed with the US-based talent agency Creative Artists Agency in February, "The Acolyte" will be Lee's first major American series.



By Lee Si-jin (sj_lee@heraldcorp.com)
