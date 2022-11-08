Thai embassy, SCG presents partnership opportunities for Korean companies

Siam Cement Group (SCG) Managing Director Abhijit Datta recommends supply chain,trading distribution, and technology as potential areas opportunities for partnership with Korea during the SCG Business Seminar and roadshow co-hosted by Thai Embassy in Seoul and SCG on Thursday. (Sanjay Kumar/The Korea Herald)

The Thai Embassy and Siam Cement Group (SCG) presented collaboration opportunities and business openings to Korean companies at Plaza Hotel in Seoul on Thursday.

SCG, Thailand's second-largest business conglomerate organized a business seminar and roadshow to strengthen Thailand-Korea economic ties for future collaborations.

Aiming to forge relationships with Korean companies, SCG suggested potential areas of collaboration including smart buildings and smart cities, green construction solutions, construction product development, and application of new technologies.

Thai Ambassador to Korea Witchu Vejjajiva emphasized that Thailand, as the largest economy in mainland Southeast Asia and the second-largest in ASEAN, said his country was geographically well-placed to serve as a hub for regional trade, investment, transport and tourism.