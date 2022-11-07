[Today’s K-pop] Twice’s ‘Talk That Talk’ music video tops 100m views

(Credit: JYP Entertainment)

The music video for Twice’s “Talk That Talk” surpassed 100 million views on YouTube, according to JYP Entertainment on Monday. “Talk That Talk” is the main track from its most recent album, 11th EP “Between 1＆2,” which came out in August. The video became the group’s 21st to reach the milestone and extends its own record for the most music videos with over 100 million views from a female band anywhere in the world. The EP debuted on the Billboard 200 at No. 3, the group's third top 10 entry on the chart, also a record for a K-pop girl group. Twice canceled its planned fan meeting to celebrate its seventh anniversary last week, out of respect to the victims of the Halloween disaster in Itaewon, Seoul. Separately, the group was nominated for Favorite K-pop Artist from 2022 American Music Awards and Best K-pop from 2022 MTV European Music Awards. Highlight wants to assure fans with new album

Highlight brought out its fourth EP, “After Sunset,” on Monday and talked about the album through its agency Around Us. The album title conveys the sincerity of the bandmates, as they “wish their activities are as natural as light returns along with dawn,” mused Lee Gikwang. The four members decided to focus on what gets to be “shown” as well, putting great effort into choreography and performance, said Yoon Doojoon. Seeing younger musicians putting on really great performances recently, they wanted their fans to enjoy them as well, he added. The five-track EP comes about eight months since first full album “Daydream.” But instead of setting eyes on trophies and titles, the band aims to put together stages that they can enjoy together and savor the time with their fans as long as possible, said the leader. Kwon Eunbi to host 2nd solo concert in December

Kwon Eunbi will hold her second solo concert on Dec. 17-18 in southern Seoul, announced agency Woollim Entertainment on Monday. She will be going live about six months since her first standalone concert. She has promised fans that she will host concerts at the year-end and, as the show title “Next Door” suggests, will demonstrate how she is ready to take it to the next level as a solo musician. The former Iz*One leader held her first fan meeting in Japan on her own last week. Shiroma Miru and Murase Sae of NMB48, who participated in "Produce 48," the TV competition through which Iz*One was formed, came to the Tokyo event. In October, Kwon put out her third EP, “Lethality," which ranked among the top 10 in six regions on iTunes top albums chart. Kang Daniel to return with repack

