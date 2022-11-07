 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
Business

SK Telecom CEO vows all-out transformation to become AI leader

S. Korea’s largest telecommunications operator sets goal of W40tr market cap by 2026

By Kan Hyeong-woo
Published : Nov 7, 2022 - 17:29       Updated : Nov 7, 2022 - 17:29
Ryu Young-sang, CEO of SK Telecom, speaks to employees at a town hall meeting on Monday. (SK Telecom)
Ryu Young-sang, CEO of SK Telecom, speaks to employees at a town hall meeting on Monday. (SK Telecom)

South Korea’s largest telecommunications carrier SK Telecom will undergo a head-to-toe transformation to become a leading artificial intelligence company, the CEO said Monday.

“We will leap into SKT’s version of a distinguished AI company that combines AI with connective technologies based on our main business of telecommunications,” said SK Telecom CEO Ryu Young-sang in a town hall meeting with employees to mark the one-year anniversary of his inauguration.

In order to upgrade the company’s AI and digital transformation capabilities, SKT said it will look for companies to invest in or take over. It added that it expects to uncover many opportunities to enhance its AI technologies, mentioning the example of X Caliber -- the country’s first commercialized veterinary image diagnostic service developed by SKT using AI technology.

Pledging to become a leading AI company, the telecom giant laid out the goal of its market capitalization reaching 40 trillion won ($28.46 billion) by 2026. SKT’s market cap was 11.3 trillion won at the closing on Monday.

SKT underlined that it will apply AI technology for the entire process, from searching for services and products to subscribing to a monthly plan and using it. SKT added that it will launch an AI media player that brings together its scattered media assets over Internet Protocol television, SK Broadband’s TV channels and T-commerce.

SKT also said it plans to improve the services of its mobile virtual assistant A., which was launched in May, to engage in more interactions with users. The telecom carrier’s metaverse platform ifland will enter the global market and introduce an in-game economic system based on cryptocurrency that can be connected to the real-life economy, according to the company.



By Kan Hyeong-woo (hwkan@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
leadersclub
padcast
Korea Herald daum
subscribe

National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Ahn Sung-mi
Tel : +82-2-727-0114