Speedy treatment, coping techniques needed for Itaewon trauma: experts

A passerby prays for the victims of Itaewon disaster in front of the flowers and messages at Itaewon Station, in Seoul, Monday. The national mourning period ended on Saturday, but grieving continues. (Yonhap)

Although the national mourning period for the Itaewon disaster ended on Saturday, many people are left traumatized by direct and indirect exposure to tragic scenes. Experts and mental health associations asked hospitals to prioritize the treatment of patients suffering from the disaster.

According to the Ministry of Health and Welfare on Sunday, the Korean Association of Psychiatric Practitioners recently sent a text message to its members saying, "We ask for prompt therapeutic intervention to those who are related to the Itaewon disaster," calling for quick reservation and treatments for the people suffering after the large-scale tragedy.

The association asked hospitals to prioritize reservations for those involved in the Itaewon disaster in their reservation systems. It also urged hospitals without a reservation system to provide one for patients to minimize their exposure and secure their privacy.

Though the measures in the message are not compulsory, it reflected psychiatric experts’ consensus that people related to the Itaewon disaster need expedited treatment.

As the disaster occurred involving a large crowd, it is not easy to set the scope of those who need counseling and treatment support. The KAPP defines people related to the Itaewon disaster as the bereaved families and acquaintances of the dead; injured victims; injured victims' families and acquaintances; and witnesses and journalists at the scene. Also included are rescue workers like firefighters, police officers, paramedics and medical personnel.