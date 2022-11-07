6 now suspects in Itaewon probe

The office of special investigation police division, looking into the deadly crowd surge in Itaewon that took the lives of at least 156 people, has been launched at the Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency's Mapo branch in western Seoul, Monday. (Yonhap)

The special investigation police division, which is looking into the deadly crowd surge in Itaewon that took the lives of at least 156 people, has charged six figures including Lee Im-jae, former chief of the Yongsan Police Station, and Ryu Mi-jin from the Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency for alleged dereliction of duty and abuse of authority.

The special investigation division, launched last week, has been looking into the causes behind the incident and the response of authorities.

"We have probed 154 people and brought in six figures as suspects," Kim Dong-wook, spokesperson for the team, said at a briefing Monday.

The six suspects include former police chief Lee, Ryu, who was in charge of the situation room of the Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency at the time of the incident, two officials from the intelligence team at Yongsan Police Station, Yongsan-gu District Chief Park Hee-young and Yongsan Fire Chief Choi Seong-beom.

“Ryu and Lee will be charged with dereliction of duty, while officials from the intelligence team will be accused of the charges of abuse of authority, destruction of evidence and professional negligence resulting in death, while Park and Choi will be charged with professional negligence resulting in death,” he said.

According to the special investigation team, Lee, who was chief of the Yongsan Police Station when the incident happened, left a restaurant located near the station at 9:47 p.m. after being notified of the ongoing situation in Itaewon.

Lee, in his state-provided car, arrived near Noksapyeong Station some 10 minutes later. With the heavy traffic on the main street of Itaewon, Lee tried to make a detour to approach the scene of the incident by car.

He got out of the car at around 10:55 p.m. and arrived at the scene of the incident at 11:05 p.m., wasting about an hour to reach the scene just 10 minutes from Noksapyeong Station on foot.

Nearby closed-circuit footage showed Lee walking slowly with his hands clasped behind his back, showing no signs of urgency after exiting his car.

The special investigation division is looking into why Lee wasted an hour in the car and whether he properly carried out his duties in the car by giving on-scene commands. It will also look into why Yongsan Police Station first reported that Lee had arrived at the scene at around 10:20 p.m.

The team is also looking into why Yongsan Police Station deleted its internal report written a few days before the incident, which suggested concern for a possible safety accident in Itaewon during the Halloween period.

Intelligence officials wrote a report calling for more manpower out of concern of a possible safety accident happening in Itaewon as crowds were expected to gather in the area during the Halloween weekend.

The team’s investigation into data collected through a raid conducted on Wednesday, however, showed the head of the intelligence team ordered the officials to delete details, and eventually ordered the deletion of the initial report after the incident occurred.

Kim Kwang-ho, chief of the Seoul Metropolitan Agency, issued an official apology on Monday, acknowledging the lack of proper police response related to the incident.

“I feel the responsibility in that the response of the police in Seoul was insufficient,” Kim said in a written statement. “I will cooperate with the inspection and probe of the National Police Agency by all means.”

Yongsan-gu District Chief Park Hee-young’s whereabouts on the day of the incident are also being questioned.

The district office said Park visited her hometown in South Gyeongsang Province and returned to Seoul at about 8 p.m. on the day of the crowd crush. After returning to Seoul, Park looked around Quy Nhon Street in Itaewon, some 130 meters from the scene of the incident, twice at around 8:20 p.m.

However, doubts have been raised as to Park's diligence in inspecting the area, as the street she patrolled was nearby her home. Local reports showed that Park only left a message in a chat saying she was worried about the crowds in Itaewon and did not take any special action.



By Im Eun-byel (silverstar@heraldcorp.com)