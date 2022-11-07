"Land of Squid Game” author event to take place on Wednesday

Min Byoung-chul, an endowed chair professor at Chung-Ang University and a multicultural educator, will hold an author event in Seoul on Wednesday.

In the lecture, Min will talk about his recent book “Land of Squid Game,” which highlights some deep-rooted aspects of Korea’s unique culture and traditional games.

The first 100 participants will receive a copy of the book for free. A live chat with the author is limited to 50 guests on a first come, first served basis.

The event will take place at AC Hotel by Marriott Seoul Gangnam, Salon 1 & 2 between 3:30 p.m. and 4:30 p.m. on Nov. 9.

To attend the lecture, register via the link below.

https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSdjso97WRpNkFG_YciynpCnOZ-07fRogUw4UyEBfz7grZk4_A/viewform