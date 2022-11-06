LS Electric seeks to bolster cooperation with Thailand

Witchu Vejajiva (sixth from left), Thai ambassador to Korea, Nithi Patarachoke (seventh from left), president of Siam Cement Group, and officials from LS Electric pose for a photo in Cheongju, North Chungcheong Province. (LS Electric)

South Korean power solutions producer LS Electric said Friday that a Thai delegation, led by Ambassador to Korea Witchu Vejajiva, recently visited its smart factory in Cheongju, North Chungcheong Province, and discussed ways to bolster business cooperation.

During the visit on Thursday, the ambassador was accompanied by Nithi Patarachoke, president of Siam Cement Group, Thailand’s second-largest business group specializing in construction, chemistry and packaging.

The Cheongju factory produces low-voltage power devices by automating the whole production process from assembly to testing to packaging. The site is considered one of the most advanced smart factories here, winning the “Lighthouse Factory” title at the World Economic Forum in 2021.

“Since the establishment of this factory, we saw a 40 percent improvement in production efficiency, 68 percent reduction in facility equipment stoppages, and 76 percent reduction in costs related to the products’ qualities," said Cho Wook-dong, a managing director at LS Electric.

"We hope that the convergence of ICT and automation technology will spread to countries in the Association of Southeast Asian Nations, such as Thailand, where technologies used in smart factories are advancing every other day,” Cho said.

The company said a group of ambassadors of ASEAN countries also visited the factory in May last year to inspect the site and discuss possible business partnerships.