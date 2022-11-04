[Herald Interview] Singapore's Grand Park City Hall manager foresees more automation in hotel operations

Grand Park City Hall, the flagship property of Park Hotel Group located at the heart of Singapore just a few minutes from the Central Business District, opened in 2018 after a full renovation.

The hotel was one of the first hotels in Singapore to launch a mobile application that offers a seamless check-in process using facial recognition before the pandemic hit.

"Travel and tourism was one of the worst-hit industries, and we are still recovering from the effects even though borders have reopened," Jeane Lim, general manager at Grand Park City Hall, told The Korea Herald.

Over the past years, the hotel has streamlined operations and introduced solutions such as online booking of check-in time and common facilities for the safety of its guests.

The hotel's mobile app allows guests to check-out and request housekeeping services and amenities without any physical contact with the hotel team. "This was and is still highly favored by guests staying at our hotel." Lim said.

Lim noted that young Korean travelers were particularly interested in the use of mobile apps at the hotel. "Korean travelers are friendly and they tend to be well-traveled. They prefer a fuss-free holiday, so the accessibility of their accommodations plays a significant role."

The black-and-white photographs in the hotel's corridor featuring landmarks of the old days pay homage to Singapore's heritage, while also showing the Lion City's dynamism and vibrant culture.

Guest rooms have Peranakan pattern tiles and cornice moldings. The rooms are furnished with bespoke pieces as well as a classic vintage trunk.

Lim said that discovering and adapting to accelerated technology adoption is a way to explore quality service on-site, from simply enjoying the hotel's artworks to better and fresh dining options. "The mobile application has improved our team’s productivity where our team members have more time to focus on delivering more meaningful work. We want to help guests to travel better with us," she said.