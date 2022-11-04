[Today’s K-pop] BTS’ RM to collaborate with Cherry Filter: report

(Credit: Rolling Stone)

The first solo album of BTS’ RM will feature a collaborative work with K-pop band Cherry Filter, according to a local media report on Friday. Label Big Hit Music neither denied nor confirmed the report, asking the media to confirm it later. The leader of the septet will be the third member – after J-Hope and Jin – to roll out a solo album that is due out end of this month. Cherry Filter is a veteran rock band that debuted in 2000 with album “Head-Up.” It has a series of hit songs including “Sweet Little Kitty” that fronted its second full-length album “Made in Korea?” that came out in 2022. Blackpink’s Jisoo is well: agency

(Credit: YG Entertainment)

There is nothing wrong with the health of Blackpink’s Jisoo, assured label YG Entertainment on Friday. Rumors surfaced online as a photograph of her with a lump on her neck circulated online. The management company said that she is well and has had no problem meeting the demand of the band’s ongoing world tour. After a concert in Seoul, the four members started touring the US in Dallas on Oct. 25. After hitting seven cities in North America, they will go live in another seven cities in Europe until the year-end. The group is set to have more concerts in Asia and Oceania next year for the tour that will have a total audience of 1.5 million. Meanwhile, its second full album “Born Pink” remained on the Billboard 200 for the sixth week. The LP hit the chart at the top last month, making Blackpink the first K-pop girl group – and the fourth K-pop act – to do so. It also is the first female band to top the chart in 14 years. (G)I-dle’s ‘Nxde’ music video logs 100m views

(Credit: Cube Entertainment)

The music video for (G)I-dle’s “Nxde” surpassed 100 million views on YouTube on Friday. The main track from its fifth EP “I Love” came out on Oct. 17. The video amassed 24 million views on the platform in one day. The video is the eighth music video of the group to reach the milestone. The EP marked the quintet’s first entry on the Billboard 200, claiming the No. 71 spot on the chart. The lead track was No. 13 on the Billboard world digital song sales chart. The album landed atop the iTunes top albums chart in 40 regions and sold over 678,000 copies in the first week, almost three times the sales of its previous EP. Enhypen’s 1st Japan LP tops Oricon chart

(Credit: Belift Lab)