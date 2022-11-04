[Newsmaker] S. Korea, US flesh out plans to enhance extended deterrence against N. Korean threats

Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin listens as South Korea`s Minister of National Defense Lee Jong-sup, right, speaks in a joint news conference at the Pentagon, Thursday,Nov. 3, 2022, in Washington. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

WASHINGTON -- South Korea and the United States on Thursday fleshed out their plans to enhance the viability of US extended deterrence against escalating North Korean threats after months of discussion. The US also publicly sent a strong warning against North Korea’s nuclear saber-rattling at the annual bilateral security talks.

South Korean Defense Minister Lee Jong-sup and US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin reached an agreement at the 54th Security Consultative Meeting on Thursday at the Pentagon, outside Washington.

The annual security talks came at a critical juncture when North Korea has continued saber-rattling and provocation despite the allies’ efforts to strengthen deterrence against North Korea.

North Korea fired a total of 31 missiles, including one intercontinental ballistic missile, in just two days on Wednesday and Thursday. One ballistic missile crossed over the Northern Limit Line, which is the de facto inter-Korean maritime border, with the projectile landing south of the border for the first time since the division of the Korean Peninsula.

The US notably and unprecedentedly sent a direct and strong warning against North Korea’s potential use of nuclear weapons in the joint statement issued following the annual defense-ministerial bilateral talks.

“(Austin) noted that any nuclear attack against the United States or its Allies and partners, including the use of non-strategic nuclear weapons, is unacceptable and will result in the end of the Kim regime,” according to the joint statement.

The statement largely echoed the US Nuclear Posture Review released in late October. But Lee said the statement showed the “strong determination of South Korea and the US” in his meeting with reporters at the Korean Cultural Center in Washington on Thursday afternoon.

The Biden administration warned the Kim Jong-un regime of the “dire consequences” of using nuclear weapons in the Nuclear Posture Review, elucidating that there is “no scenario in which the Kim regime could employ nuclear weapons and survive.”

In the joint statement, Austin also “reiterated the firm US commitment to providing extended deterrence to the ROK utilizing the full range of US defense capabilities, including nuclear, conventional, and missile defense capabilities and advanced non-nuclear capabilities.”

Four-step mechanism to enhance alliance deterrence

At the meeting, the allies notably agreed to institutionalize a four-step specific mechanism to enhance the viability of the US extended deterrence against North Korean threats after months of discussion.

Extended deterrence is the US commitment to deter or respond to coercion and attacks on US allies and partners. The US nuclear umbrella is one means the US offers to achieve extended deterrence.

“They pledged to further strengthen the Alliance’s capabilities, information sharing, and consultation process, as well as joint planning and execution, to deter and respond to DPRK’s advancing nuclear and missile threats,” the joint statement read, referring to an abbreviated form of North Korea's formal name.

The newly established mechanism would allow South Korea to play a bigger role and increase engagement in the multistage process to strengthen the US extended deterrence, Lee told South Korean reporters during the separate briefing.

The four-stage mechanism consists of information sharing and consultation on North Korean threats and strategy planning and execution.

At the annual security dialogue, Seoul and Washington agreed to take specific actions to enhance the viability of US extended deterrence based on the four-stage framework.

Lee and Austin, for instance, “reaffirmed the commitment of the US to deploy United States strategic assets to the Korean Peninsula in a timely and coordinated manner as necessary, to enhance such measures, and identify new steps to reinforce deterrence in the face of the DPRK’s destabilizing activities.”

One example of joint execution in the four-stage mechanism is to deploy US strategic assets to the Korean Peninsula based on a strategy jointly devised by the US and South Korea.

Speaking at the briefing, Lee said South Korea and the US will step up coordination to “deploy US strategic assets on the Korean Peninsula at a level equivalent to permanent deployment.”

South Korea and the US also agreed to revise their Tailored Deterrence Strategy by the end of this year to facilitate joint planning on the alliance’s deterrence, according to Lee.

The TDS -- which was first signed in 2013 -- needs to be amended in light of the rapidly evolving nature of North Korea’s missile and nuclear capabilities.

The TDS is a strategic guideline on the alliance’s deterrence and response to better prepare for North Korea’s advancing nuclear and missile threats.

During the bilateral talks, Seoul and Washington also agreed to conduct the Deterrence Strategy Committee tabletop exercise, or DSC TTX, annually to upgrade the Tailored Deterrence Strategy.

The DSC TTX allows South Korea and the US to practice joint military responses in simulated contingency scenarios, including North Korean nuclear threats and the use of nuclear weapons. The two countries staged the DSC TTX only twice in the last five years.

South Korea and the US underscored the importance of conducting the TTX on a yearly basis “in response to recent changes in DPRK nuclear strategy and capabilities.”

Lee and Austin also “concurred on the need to enhance combined exercises and training events to strengthen readiness against DPRK nuclear and missile threats, particularly given the security environment following the DPRK's most recent missile tests,” according to the joint statement.

Both sides also committed to “closely cooperate to return to large-scale field exercises in line with combined exercises in 2023, noting that training for defensive and deterrent purposes is a critical component of maintaining Alliance readiness.”

