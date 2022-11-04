 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
National

UN Security Council to convene over NK provocations

By Shin Ji-hye
Published : Nov 4, 2022 - 11:19       Updated : Nov 4, 2022 - 11:20
The United Nations Security Council was held to discuss the issue of North Korea's intercontinental ballistic missile launch at the United Nations Headquarters in New York on Oct. 5 (local time). /Reuters Yonhap News
The United Nations Security Council was held to discuss the issue of North Korea's intercontinental ballistic missile launch at the United Nations Headquarters in New York on Oct. 5 (local time). /Reuters Yonhap News

The United Nations Security Council said it would hold a meeting to discuss the North Korean issue at the UN Headquarters in New York at 3 p.m. on Friday, local time, amid the escalating North Korean provocations.

This meeting, held at the request of the US, is the first in a month since the public meeting held on Oct. 5 in the wake of North Korea's launch of an intermediate-range ballistic missile.

North Korea has recently increased the intensity of its provocations, firing a total of six ballistic missiles, including one intercontinental ballistic missile, on Thursday.

North Korea, which strongly opposed the South Korea-US joint aerial exercise "Vigilant Storm," on Wednesday fired a ballistic missile south of the Northern Limit Line in the East Sea for the first time since the division and fired at least 25 missiles, including short-range ballistic missiles and surface-to-air missiles, in just a single day.

Such ballistic missile launches are in violation of Security Council sanctions resolutions.

“We strongly condemn North Korea’s test of an Intercontinental ballistic missile, which undermines the global nonproliferation regime and violates multiple UN Security Council resolutions,” said US Ambassador to the UN Linda Thomas-Greenfield on Twitter. “We call on North Korea to immediately cease its destabilizing actions.”

These comments are interpreted to mean that the Security Council will push for a statement condemning North Korea's provocations or a resolution to impose additional sanctions on North Korea.

However, given that the recent split in the Security Council, it is unclear whether it will be able to take such an official response as the US intended.

China and Russia, which are permanent members of the UN Security Council, vetoed a resolution on additional sanctions led by the US in May.



By Shin Ji-hye (shinjh@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
catch table
Korea Herald daum
subscribe

National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Ahn Sung-mi
Tel : +82-2-727-0114