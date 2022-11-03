North fires another missile into East Sea

North Korea fired another missile towards the East Sea late Thursday, continuing the series of launches that began Wednesday.

According to Seoul’s Joint Chiefs of Staff, Pyongyang fired a missile of as yet undetermined specifications towards the East Sea.

Earlier in the day Pyongyang fired three projectiles from two separate locations. One of the projectiles launched earlier in the day was an intercontinental ballistic missile, which failed.

The launch followed a threat from Pak Jong-chon, secretary of the Central Committee of North Korea's ruling Workers' Party, denouncing Seoul and Washington's decision to extend an air drill.

Earlier in the day South Korea and the US announced that the Vigilant Storm combined air drill will be extended in response to Pyongyang's continuing provocations.

In a statement carried by the North's Korean Central News Agency, Pak said that extending the drill was "a very dangerous and false choice," and that the allies' drills were pushing the situation on the Korean Peninsula into an "uncontrollable phase."