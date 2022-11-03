EPEX video script

둘셋, eight EPEX! 안녕하세요 이펙스입니다

Two, three. Eight EPEX! Hi we are EPEX.

헤럴드 4회 출연에 빛나는 이펙스

We’re the shining EPEX, here at K-pop Herald for the fourth time.

명예의 전당입니다

This is like the hall of fame

저희가 최대 출연입니다

We are the most frequent guests here.

이제 숙소 같죠 여기는

It feels like home already.

이제 안방 아니냐고

Aren’t we in our bedroom?

이 익숙한 공기

This familiar environment...

Q: 또 뵙네요

It’s good to see you guys again.

불러주셔서 감사합니다

Thank you for having us.

Q.: 말씀하신대로 헤럴드 최고 단골 손님분이세요. 4번을 컴백하셨는데 4번 다 촬영을 하셔서. 축하드립니다.

Like you said, you have visited us the most as one of our most frequent guests.

You guys had four comebacks in total, and we’ve met all those four times.

감사합니다

Thank you.

Q: 그 동안 어떻게 지내셨어요 여러분들 되게 보고싶었어요

How have you been? We've kind of missed you guys.

팬미팅도 하고 컴백 준비도 하면서 여길 오기를 기다렸습니다

We’ve done fan meetings, prepared for our new album, and most importantly, waited to visit here again.

Q: 좀 개인적으로 여러분들 큰 변화가 있었던 멤버분들 계세요?

Have any of the members gone through any major personal changes preparing for this album?

딱 외적으로 보이는건 이제 머리색이 달라졌고,. 머리카락 기장이…

The first thing you will notice are the colors of our new hairstyles. The lengths got shorter..

또 새로운 케미, 애국주의

We also have a new look, we have red and blue like the Korean flag.

Q: 또 어떤 앨범인지?

So what kind of album is it?

사랑의서 챕터원 퍼피러브는요, 소년의 첫사랑을 다룬 앨범입니다. 수록곡들 가사를 보시면, 근본적인 사랑의 성질은 변하지 않는다는 것을 알 수 있습니다.

Our fourth mini album “Prelude of Love Chapter 1. ‘Puppy Love'” talks about a boy’s first love.

If you see the lyrics, you will notice that the essence of love hasn’t changed over time.

2집때와는 다르게 조금 더 성숙하고 장난스러운 느낌으로 컴백하게 될 것 같습니다.

Unlike our previous album, we have returned with a more mature and playful side.

Q: 타이틀곡은 그래도 이펙스의 에너지가 잘 담긴 곡 같아요

I think the lead track “Hymn to Love” still relays EPEX’s signature energy.

춘향전 가사가 녹여져 있어요 가사에. 그래서 시대가 변해도 사랑의 성질은 변하지 않는다라는, 시대가 변해도 첫사랑은 똑같다.

The lyrics tell the story of Choonhyang, how the core values and feelings of love stay the same over time.

기승전결이 있죠.

It has a narrative arc.

첫사랑을 시작하고 고백을 할까말까 하다가 고백을 하고 사랑을 이어가고 작은언약식까지 이어가는 기승전결이 있기 때문에

It starts with first love, then you wonder whether to tell that person about your feelings or not.

The narrative continues with falling in love, and then to making vows.

이거는 솔직히 저희가 이야기 하고싶지 않았어요. 팬들이 알아주길 바랬어요. 가사를 잘 살펴보시면 뭔가 전개되는 것을 볼 수 있을겁니다.

To be honest, we didn’t want to explain it like this.

Instead, we wanted our fans to recognize it by looking closely at the lyrics and looking for the narratives.

Q: 모든 곡들이 다 사랑 관련 노래들이잖아요. 작업을 하면서 마음이 좀 몽글몽글 해진다던가

Since all of your songs are related to love, did you guys feel sentimental while working on the album?

이 가사를 처음 받았을 때 저희 세대의 몽글몽글한 느낌을 잘 살렸다는 생각이 들었어요. 체육복을 줬었을 때의 그 몽글몽글함. 누가 내 옷을 뺏어입는다는 것에 대한 그 몽글몽글함에서

When we first saw the lyrics, I thought our generation’s feelings of love was expressed well. The feeling of lending your gym clothes to someone you like, that kind of fluttery feeling.

# 2:05 잘 안들립니다

아 그게 몽글몽글한거에요?

Oh, that makes you feel fluttery?

좋아하는 사람한테 티는 못내지만 야 줘봐 입게, 하면 막 설레는데 주고. 약간 그런 몽글몽글함.

Let’s say that you like someone, but you don’t want to reveal your feelings

Instead, you borrow their gym clothes, saying, “Give it to me, so I can wear it.”

It’s kind of a teenage romance.

되게 소년미 넘치는 단어들이 많아요.

Many of the words in the lyrics have this kind of boyish charm.

반짝이는 링은 없어 라고, 결혼할 반지는 없지만 너에게 사탕 반지는 있다. 풀반지도.. 그런 느낌의 단어들이 있거든요.

There’s a lyric that says, “I don’t have a shiny ring,” which means that I don’t have an expensive wedding ring, but have a candy ring instead, in a cute way.

Q: 여러분들 사이도 예전보다 많이 좋아졌을 것 같아요.

I think that the teamwork between all of you has also gotten stronger, right?

저희들은 컴백을 할 때마다 사이가 좋아지고 편해지고.

We get closer and more comfortable with each other every time we make a comeback.

너 혹시 형한테 혼났니?

Did you get scolded by hyung (older brother), by any chance?

그러니까 왜 이렇게 로봇이야

Why are you so tense like a robot?

# 2:38 사랑스럽네요.. (안들림)

So lovely… (didn’t hear)

우리는 항상 친했으니까

We’ve always been close.

그치

Right.

어 왜이렇게 어색해?

Hey, why are we so awkward?

Q: 업고 놀자 라는 가사가 나오잖아요. 왠지 여러분들끼리 서로 업고 놀았을 것 같은..

There’s a lyric that goes: “Let’s enjoy a piggyback ride,” and I wondered if you gave each other piggyback rides while recording the album or shooting the music video.

그럴뻔했어요

We almost did that!

Q: 사랑 하면 떠오르는 어떤 문구나 장면이나 감정 같은게 있으세요?

Is there any phrase or image that pops up in your mind when you think about love?

저는 사랑이면 약간 물음표 같아요. 밥은 먹었는지 힘든건 없는지 궁금한 것이 생기는 질문 자체가 사랑부터 시작되는 것 같아요.

To me, love is like a question mark, as I want to know if that person is doing well, if there’s any problem or something like that.

I think being curious about that person is the start of love.

앞으로 질문 많이 할게요

I will throw you a lot of questions from now on.

싫어하잖아요

You actually don’t like it, right?

네

That’s true.

# 3: 12 저는 전을 좋아해요? (잘 안들립니다)

Q: 여러분들끼리도 서로 사랑한다는 표현 많이 하세요?

Do you guys also tell each other “I love you” a lot?

약간 저희 멤버들이 다 표현이 서툰 것 같아요. 부끄러워하다 보니까 속으로 생각하는 느낌이 큰 것 같아요.

When it comes to expressing our emotions, I think all of us are a bit clumsy at it

It’s still a bit embarrassing, so I think we just keep our feelings to ourselves.

동현이형은 많이 하는데 나한테?

Donghyun actually says “I love you” a lot to me.

근데 저는 그런 표현을 자주 해요.

Yes that’s true, I do that quite often.

형이 사랑하는거 알지 사랑하는거 알지 이러면서.

Like, “You know that I love you, right? You know, it right?”

나한텐 한 번도 안했는데

You haven’t said that to me once.

형은 안사랑해

Maybe I don’t love you. (jokingly)

사랑해라고 주고 받는 게 낯간지러우니까

It’s a bit cheesy to say that line to each other.

저거 우리 가사에요

That’s actually one of the lyrics from our songs.

Q: 이렇게 빌드업을 한다고?

So is that how you promote your new album?

Q: 헤럴드 단골 분들이니까 여기서만 단독으로 우리가 스포 할 수 있는게 있다.

Since you guys are our most frequent guests, could you please tell us something exclusive about your upcoming concert?

저희가 이번에 콘서트를 진행하게 되는데 진짜 체력적으로 열심히 준비하고 있습니다.

Yes, we are currently preparing for our world tour concert series, and we are putting in our best effort, both physically and mentally.

구성들이 많이 알차고, 보지 못했던 이펙스의 모습들을 볼 수 있을 것 같아요. 그만큼 저희가 준비를 하고 있고…

It will be very rich in content, and fans will be able to see new sides of EPEX.

We are fully preparing for it.

이펙스의 모든 것을 보여드릴 수 있을 것 같습니다

I think we will be able to show everything of EPEX.

Q: 스포 맞아요?

Are you sure that it’s a spoiler?

완전 스포에요

It’s totally a spoiler.

Q: 이게?

Is it?

방금 한 말 되게 스포였어요

What he just said was a huge spoiler.

이펙스의 모든 것을 보여드릴겁니다.

We are going to show everything of EPEX.

Q: 모든것을…

Wow, everything…

Q: 혹시 나라마다 좀 다른 이벤트들이 준비되어있나요?

Have you prepared different events for each country?

그것까진 아직 저희가 디테일하게…

We can’t tell you those details yet…

너무 많은 스포를 원하시는데

I think you want too much information.

Q: 여러분들 질문 이제 여기까지고요 컴백 앞둔 마지막 소감

So that’s it for the questions. Could you tell us about how you feel about the comeback?

준비하면서도 저희끼리 행복하게 했던 기억이 있는 것 같아요. 이런 에너지나 분위기가 제니스 여러분들께도 전달이 됐으면 좋겠습니다

I think we’ve made a lot of happy memories while preparing for the album.

I hope that our happiness and energy can be delivered to our fans.

사랑으로 꽉꽉 담은 이번 앨범 많은 사랑 부탁드리고요

Please give lots of love to our album which we filled with love.

저번 앨범에는 우리 제니스에게 저희가 공감을 원했다면 이번엔 저희의 모습을 보면서 사랑스러운 모습과 웃음이 가득했으면 좋겠습니다

If we wanted your empathy for our previous album, we hope you could laugh and feel lots of love from this new album.

오 너무 좋다

That was perfect.

이번 사랑가에서는 조금 더 성숙해지고 진짜 귀여워졌거든요. 귀여움이 버전 2 업그레이드 됐습니다. 저희 보고 힐링하셨으면 좋겠습니다.

We’ve definitely become cuter and more mature.

Our cuteness has been upgraded about two levels, and we hope you can be healed by watching us.

Q: 그럼 마지막으로 저희 다 같이 많사부 하면서 끝낼까요? 귀엽게 귀엽게?

Let’s wrap this up by shouting out, “Please give us lots of love” all together in a cute way!

많사부~

Please give us lots of love!

Q: 아 귀여워~

Aw, so cute!

안녕~

Bye!