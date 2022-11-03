 Back To Top
Life&Style

[Graphic News] Deadly crowd crush spurs people's interest in CPR

By Nam Kyung-don
Published : Nov 4, 2022 - 08:01       Updated : Nov 4, 2022 - 08:01

The recent deadly crowd crush in Seoul sparked widespread interest among South Koreans in cardiopulmonary resuscitation that can help save lives during cardiac emergencies.

Videos from Saturday's accident during Halloween festivities in Itaewon, which left 156 dead, showed not only rescue workers but also ordinary civilians desperately giving CPR to victims on the streets.

Posts by people who performed CPR went viral on the internet, bringing home to people the importance of the emergency procedure. (Yonhap)


By Nam Kyung-don (don@heraldcorp.com)
