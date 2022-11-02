N. Korea supplying 'significant number of artillery shells' to Russia for use in Ukraine: White House

North Korea is supplying a large number of artillery shells to Russia for use in the latter's ongoing aggression in Ukraine, a White House National Security Council (NSC) spokesman said Wednesday.



John Kirby, NSC coordinator for strategic communications, also said the North is trying to cover up its shipments by disguising their true destination.



"In September, North Korea publicly denied that it intended to provide ammunition to Russia," Kirby said in a virtual press briefing.



"However, our information indicates that the DPRK is covertly supplying Russia's war in Ukraine with a significant number of artillery shells," he added.



DPRK stands for the Democratic People's Republic of Korea, the North's official name.



Kirby said it was not clear whether the North Korean shipments to Russia have been received.



"I have spoken about this in the past that we had indications that the Russians were reaching out to North Korea," he said. "Now we see indications in the information we have that they are in fact supplying. So we will monitor this to see if they are actually received."



The NSC spokesman insisted the North Korean shells will not change the course of the war in Ukraine, but said they will add to Russia's ability to kill people in the European country.



"We don't believe that they are in such a quantity that they would tangibly change the direction of this war or tangibly change the momentum either in the East or in the South," he said.



"That said, and I don't want to sound flippant here, the provision of any additional weapons and ammunition to Moscow clearly is bad news for the Ukrainian people because it allows the Russians just that much more capability to kill, to murder and to destroy," he added. (Yonhap)