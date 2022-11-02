 Back To Top
National

North Korea fires more missiles

By Korea Herald
Published : Nov 2, 2022 - 19:08       Updated : Nov 2, 2022 - 19:14

A soldier watches a TV report at Seoul Station on Wednesday, about North Korea's launch of at least three short-range ballistic missiles into the East Sea earlier in the day. One of the missiles flew across its de facto maritime border with South Korea. (Yonhap)
A soldier watches a TV report at Seoul Station on Wednesday, about North Korea's launch of at least three short-range ballistic missiles into the East Sea earlier in the day. One of the missiles flew across its de facto maritime border with South Korea. (Yonhap)


North Korea has fired six additional missiles late Wednesday afternoon, Seoul’s Joint Chiefs of Staff said.

According to the JCS, six projectiles including surface-to-air missiles were fired from two locations into the East and the West seas between 4:30 p.m. and 5:10 p.m.

The latest missiles were launched from Sinpo, South Hamgyong Province on North Korea’s west coast, and Onchon, South Pyongan Province on the east coast.

 




By Korea Herald (khnews@heraldcorp.com)
