[Herald Interview] Hornist Klieser champions music, life without limits

German hornist Felix Klieser is returning to South Korea this month for the fourth time, for his first ever solo recital here.

In 2015, he was in Seoul to perform in a series of concerts celebrating the opening of the Kumho Art Hall Yonsei. He attended the Jeju International Wind Ensemble Festival in 2018 and 2019. And now his upcoming concert on Nov. 9 at Seoul Arts Center will be his first solo recital in the country.

Klieser is often described as a musician who has overcome disability. He was born without arms, but that did not stop him from falling in love with the horn that he plays with his left foot. During a recent email interview, Klieser reminded us that everyone has strengths and weaknesses and that some disabilities can be seen while others remain unseen.

"What if you want to become an interpreter but have no gift for languages at all? What if you would like to become a professional athlete but have no body awareness at all? Or they would like to study but are unable to learn on their own? These are disabilities," he said.

"The difference between the disabled and the non-disabled is that the disabled are seen to have their perceived weaknesses. But it is also possible that you meet a person who at first sight seems to be free of any faults, but nevertheless has problems in certain areas,” he wrote in an email interview last month.

More importantly, he said people can turn every weakness into a strength. "If we are aware of this ability, there are no more limits. The only limits we have are the ones we set for ourselves," he added.