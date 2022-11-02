Police under fire for insufficient Itaewon response

Memorial altar in front of Noksapyeong Station is covered in flowers, offered to pay tribute to those who lost their lives at the tragedy in Itaewon, Wednesday. (Yonhap)

The police are speeding up their investigation into the authorities’ part in the Itaewon disaster, while criticism against its response to the incident rises.

Following the transcripts of 11 police reports called in before the incident started on Saturday, the police have faced increasing criticism from the public and political circles, as well as pressure from the government.

The National Police Agency revealed Tuesday they received 11 calls from hours before the incident happened, with callers raising concerns for a major incident. National Police Agency Commissioner General Yoon Hee-keun admitted that police were being alerted to what was going on and apologized for the “insufficient” response.

The presidential office said President Yoon Suk-yeol was enraged after receiving the report on the list of emergency calls. Yoon called for a “thorough investigation which will not leave behind a trace of doubt” and for the matter to be “handled strictly under the law and principle.”

Prime Minister Han Duck-soo also called for a strict probe into the incident.

"The government will take action against those who are accountable after the investigation is wrapped up, and will come up with measures to improve the emergency call response system,” Han said at a meeting held Wednesday.

"The most fundamental duty of police is to protect the lives and property of the people," Han said. "If (the police fails to) carry out the duty due to idle decisions and a lack of energy, it will betray the trust of the people.”

Justice Minister Han Dong-hoon also voiced criticism against the emergency response, while stressing the prosecution cannot properly look into the case as its investigative powers has been reduced.

"This matter requires a strict investigation," Han said on his way to attend a meeting at the National Assembly.

“However, there is a limit for the prosecution to conduct an investigation on the reasons behind the tragedy. With the reform of the law, the prosecution cannot open an investigation for disasters,” he said.

Both the ruling and opposition parties called for a thorough investigation of the case.

Meanwhile, it was revealed the police has drawn up a report on the public sentiment and possible political fallout.

The National Police Agency issued an internal report on Monday, looking into how the larger public and civic groups are responding to the tragedy.

“Some liberal-leaning civic groups are discussing how they will respond to the incident, calling it the biggest tragedy since the Sewol ferry disaster, under the notion that (the Itaewon tragedy) could possibly lead to demand for the current administration to resign,” the report analyzed.

The report also claimed women’s rights groups may attack the current administration’s plan to abolish the Gender Ministry based on the data that more women lost their lives in the tragedy than men.

Criticism arose that the police are concerned about the stability of the political regime rather than being focused on properly responding to the incident itself, as the report was drawn up only few days after the tragedy happened.

“The police writing up a report to block political criticism rather than handling the tragedy is inappropriate in any viewpoint,” People Power Party floor spokesperson Jang Dong-hyeok said.

The National Police Agency, meanwhile, searched eight organizations related to the Itaewon disaster, including the Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency and Yongsan Police Station.

Other locations raided include the Yongsan fire station and the Yongsan-gu district office.

The police have been operating a special investigation division since Tuesday to find out the cause of the Halloween disaster in Itaewon. It consists of 501 police officers, led by Inspector Son Je-hwan.

The special division plans to examine whether the officers, who received 11 reports in the four hours prior to the disaster, fulfilled their responsibilities, and whether the actions of the commanders were appropriate after receiving the reports.

According to the transcript of the Itaewon disaster report submitted to Rep. Lee Seong-man of the Democratic Party from the police and fire department the day before, signs of an accident were being detected in Itaewon four hours before the accident. All of the callers said that they were concerned about people dying from the pressure of the crowd.

Im Eun-byel (silverstar@heraldcorp.com)