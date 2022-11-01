'Please send my husband home,' pleas of a grieving widow

A mourner holds flowers that will be placed outside Itaewon subway station. (Yonhap)

“She doesn’t have more words than just asking for her husband’s body to perform last funeral rites,” Ifham, a close friend of the deceased who is helping with the repatriation of the body, told The Korea Herald. "We are trying and coordinating with Sri Lankan Embassy in Seoul but the process is taking time."

“Please send my husband home” -- this is the only thing Fatima, the wife of Jinath, the 26-year-old Sri Lankan who died in the Itaewon tragedy, had to say.

Jinath and Fatima, 24, married in July this year. It was a love match, and they struggled for eight years to get their families’ approval, Ifham said. Their families only accepted their marriage after Jinath came to Korea.

"Jinath wanted Fatima to come to Korea for studies, live there with him. She was preparing documents for admission to a Korean university recently, however, all those dreams have been shattered,” Ifham said.

According to Ifham, Jinath had a lot on his shoulders. Fatima is pregnant, and he was the sole breadwinner for his family. His mother has cancer, his father is diabetic and his elder brother has struggled with mental health issues.

“Jinath came to Korea to earn money, treat his mother’s cancer, send his brother to a foreign country, get married, build a home, a family. He had many dreams,” Katheer, one of Jinath’s co-workers, told The Korea Herald.

Katheer said that Jinath was not known for frequenting nightclubs, and that he had only gone out to take a walk that night.

“It was not the time for him to leave us, I just can’t believe this happened,” he said.

According to Rihas, another friend of Jinath working to send him home, Jinath could not be reached after 9 p.m. Saturday, and Jinath’s phone was found at a subway station the following day.

In the confusion that followed the incident, locating Jinath was an ordeal, Rihas and the others recalled.

“We contacted Hannam Community Service Center many times for Jinath’s whereabouts but every time, we were told only to wait. Finally, we found out through Sri Lankan community sources that Jinath is in Boramae hospital,” Rihas said, adding that he and the others only thought that Jinath had been hospitalized.

The South Korean government and the Sri Lankan Embassy have said they will offer support, Ifham says that Jinath’s family are worried about the expenses of bringing his body home, and the expat community will rally to the cause.

“If needed, we will collect donations among community members,” stressed a Pakistani businessman who runs an Indian restaurant in Itaewon.

“We will coordinate with many foreign residents and prepare accordingly,” the restaurant owner told The Korea Herald.

The Sri Lanka Embassy in Seoul said it remains committed to extending assistance in its utmost capacity and will do what is needed accordingly, on Monday in a phone call with The Korea Herald.