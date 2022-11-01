 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
National

S. Korea's new COVID-19 cases rebound to over 50,000 amid 'twindemic' worries

By Yonhap
Published : Nov 1, 2022 - 09:55       Updated : Nov 1, 2022 - 09:55
People wait in line for COVID-19 tests at a temporary COVID-19 testing station located nearby Seoul Station in Seoul, last Friday. (Yonhap)
People wait in line for COVID-19 tests at a temporary COVID-19 testing station located nearby Seoul Station in Seoul, last Friday. (Yonhap)

South Korea's new coronavirus cases rebounded to over 50,000 on Tuesday amid concerns over a possible outbreak of a "twindemic" of the pandemic and seasonal influenza this winter.

The country reported 58,379 new COVID-19 infections, including 68 from overseas, bringing the total to 25,615,667, the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA) said.

The daily caseload fell below 20,000 on Monday after staying below 40,000 the previous four days.

Last week, the government said it will expand booster shots against omicron variants to all adults aged over 18 amid concerns about the risks of a simultaneous outbreak of COVID-19 and the seasonal flu.

The country added 33 deaths from COVID-19, bringing the death toll to 29,209. The fatality rate was 0.11 percent. The number of critically ill patients remained unchanged at 288, the KDCA said. (Yonhap)

MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald daum
subscribe

National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Ahn Sung-mi
Tel : +82-2-727-0114