 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
Finance

S. Korea's exports down 5.7% in October, first on-year decline in 2 years

By Yonhap
Published : Nov 1, 2022 - 09:45       Updated : Nov 1, 2022 - 09:45
(Yonhap)
(Yonhap)

South Korea's exports logged an on-year decline in October for the first time in two years on sluggish global demand amid high inflation and an economic slowdown, the trade ministry said Tuesday.

The country also suffered a trade deficit for the seventh consecutive month on high global energy prices, sparking concerns over its growth momentum.

Outbound shipments fell 5.7 percent on-year to come to $52.48 billion last month, according to the data compiled by the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy.

It was the first time since October 2020 that the country's exports marked an on-year decline.

The country's imports grew 9.9 percent on-year to $59.18 billion in October on high global energy prices, resulting in a trade deficit of $6.7 billion.

Imports have exceeded exports in South Korea since April, and it is the first time since 1995 that the country has suffered a trade deficit for seven months in a row.

South Korea depends on imports for most of its energy needs, and the country's energy imports surged 42.1 percent on-year to $15.53 billion in October, the ministry said. (Yonhap)

MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald daum
subscribe

National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Ahn Sung-mi
Tel : +82-2-727-0114