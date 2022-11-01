 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
National

2.9 magnitude aftershock reported following Goesan quake

By Yonhap
Published : Nov 1, 2022 - 09:31       Updated : Nov 1, 2022 - 09:31
A Goesan County official makes an on-site inspection following a report that roof tiles fell off a house in the county, 110 kilometers south of Seoul last Saturday. (Yonhap)
A Goesan County official makes an on-site inspection following a report that roof tiles fell off a house in the county, 110 kilometers south of Seoul last Saturday. (Yonhap)

An aftershock of magnitude 2.9 struck South Korea's central county of Goesan on Tuesday following a 4.1 magnitude quake last week, authorities said.

No damage or casualties have been reported so far, according to the Central Disaster and Safety Countermeasures Headquarters.

The aftershock occurred in the area northeast of Goesan in North Chungcheong Province at 2:07 a.m. Tuesday, with an estimated depth of 14 kilometers, they said.

A total of 21 aftershocks have occurred since Saturday's earthquake. It was the strongest earthquake to hit the Korean Peninsula this year. (Yonhap)

MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald daum
subscribe

National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Ahn Sung-mi
Tel : +82-2-727-0114