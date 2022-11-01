 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
National

US does not and will not recognize N. Korea as nuclear state: State Dept.

By Yonhap
Published : Nov 1, 2022 - 09:25       Updated : Nov 1, 2022 - 09:25
Department of State Press Secretary Ned Price is seen speaking in a daily press briefing at the department in Washington on Oct. 31. (Department of State)
Department of State Press Secretary Ned Price is seen speaking in a daily press briefing at the department in Washington on Oct. 31. (Department of State)

WASHINGTON -- The United States does not and will not recognize North Korea as a nuclear weapons state as it seeks to completely denuclearize the Korean Peninsula, a state department spokesperson said Monday.

"That is not our policy. I do not foresee that ever becoming a policy," Ned Price told a press briefing when asked about the possibility of the US ever recognizing North Korea as a nuclear state.

The remarks come as North Korea is widely anticipated to conduct a nuclear test, its seventh, in the near future.

Price has said Pyongyang continues to prepare for a nuclear test and that a test could take place "at any point."

North Korea conducted its sixth nuclear test in September 2017.

"There has been no change to US policy. Our DPRK policy remains the complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula," the spokesperson said when asked if the US may consider engaging in arms control dialogue with the North.

DPRK stands for the Democratic People's Republic of Korea, the North's official name.

The department spokesperson, however, reiterated that the US remains open to dialogue with Pyongyang without any "preconditions."

"We, of course, would like to see the DPRK engage in serious, substantial dialogue on this. Until now, they have not done so. We have made clear we don't have preconditions for dialogue," said Price.

"It sounds like the DPRK may be in a different position, but we believe that by engaging in dialogue and diplomacy we can most effectively bring about what is our ultimate objective and that is the complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula," he added. (Yonhap)

MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald daum
subscribe

National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Ahn Sung-mi
Tel : +82-2-727-0114