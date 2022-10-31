Government rolls out measures as nation reels from Itaewon disaster

Citizens wait for condolences at a joint memorial altar for the death of the Itaewon accident at the Seoul City Hall Plaza in Jung-gu, Seoul on Monday morning. (Yonhap)

South Korea is wrapped in collective shock and grief from the unprecedented tragedy that took the lives of 154 people in a popular nightlife district in central Seoul.

The number of deaths continued to rise to 154 people with more than 149 injured as of 6 a.m. on Monday. The dead included six teenagers. Twenty-six foreigners were among the dead. They are from Iran, China, the US, Japan, France, Australia, Norway, Vietnam, Thailand, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan and Sri Lanka.

The government announced measures to support bereaved families on Monday. The government plans to pay up to 15 million won ($10,500) for all funeral expenses for each deceased person.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs is working with the government and foreign diplomatic missions in Korea to support foreign nationals injured in the incident, and the families of the deceased.

The government declared the Yongsan-gu area a special disaster area to deal with the damage caused by the Itaewon accident the day before, and designated a “national mourning period” until midnight on Nov. 5. This is the 11th time that a special disaster area was declared for a social disaster, not a natural disaster.

To commemorate the tragic deaths, the Seoul Metropolitan Government has set up a joint memorial altar in Seoul Plaza from Monday. The altar will be operated for six days until Nov. 5. Condolences can be given from 10 a.m. on Monday. The official operating hours of the altar are from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. every day, and mourning can be done voluntarily even after operating hours.

On Monday, President Yoon Suk-yeol and first lady Kim Keon-hee visited the altar to pay tribute to the death of the Itaewon disaster.

The police said Monday that it would conduct a joint investigation with the National Forensic Service at the scene of the accident. The police plan to investigate the nearby roads and shops around the alleyway next to the Hamilton Hotel, where the highest number of deaths occurred, and figure out how the crowds gathered there all at once. The police are also analyzing CCTV footage installed in the alley behind the hotel earlier and videos from the scene of the accident posted on social media.

The unprecedented incident occurred Saturday, as Itaewon was filled with more people than before the pandemic to enjoy the first “maskless” Halloween party in three years. It is estimated that 130,000 people visited the area, 30,000 more people than three years ago.

The tragedy began as a massive crowd squeezed into a steep four-meter-wide alleyway next to Hamilton Hotel and became entangled. People in the back did not recognize the agony of the people at the front due to the loud noise and music. People continued to shove, saying, “Push, push.” People began collapsing on top of each other.

Videos and photos of people falling over and their bodies covered in white cloth lying on the streets were spread online, adding to the shock and sadness to people already suffering from post-traumatic stress disorder.

Mental health professionals and government officials have called on the public to refrain from spreading and viewing images of the incident.

The Korean Neuropsychiatric Association has advised against watching related footage repeatedly, saying "excessive and repeated viewing of field videos or news may adversely affect one's health.”

Professor Lee Hae-kook from the Catholic University of Korea said that continuous exposure to such images could lead to group depression or anxiety. “We've already experienced it during the Sewol ferry disaster and the coronavirus outbreak. We were affected and depression patients increased.”

Prime Minister Han Duck-soo urged people to refrain from expressing hate against casualties, spreading false information and sharing videos of the incident online via social networking services.