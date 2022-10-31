 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
National

Foreign Ministry seeks to ensure equal treatment of foreign nationals in Itaewon disaster

By Im Eun-byel
Published : Oct 31, 2022 - 15:30       Updated : Oct 31, 2022 - 15:30

Foreign Minister Park Jin visit a mourning altar for the victims of last weekend`s Halloween crowd crush at Seoul Plaza in central Seoul on Monday. (Yonhap)
Foreign Minister Park Jin visit a mourning altar for the victims of last weekend`s Halloween crowd crush at Seoul Plaza in central Seoul on Monday. (Yonhap)


Minister of Foreign Affairs Park Jin on Monday said that the government is reviewing ways to provide foreign nationals killed or injured in the Halloween disaster with the same support as Korean nationals.

“(The ministry) is reviewing ways to allow support same as (measures provided to) Korean nationals to foreigners injured and killed,” Park said at the National Assembly’s Foreign Affairs and Unification Committee meeting.

He added the government will see if it can provide support for any fees to repatriate the remains of the departed foreign nationals.

Park was responding to calls from lawmakers that support measures should not discriminate against foreign nationals. Authorities’ tally of foreign nationals currently stands at 26 dead and 15 injured.

At the meeting, Park said that the Foreign Ministry immediately dispatched employees to Itaewon to assess the situation regarding foreign nationals, and that information including the list of those killed has been shared with foreign diplomatic missions in Korea.

“Foreign Ministry employees have been assigned on a one-on-one basis to (concerned) embassies in Korea,” Park said.

Park added that the ministry will make preparations to aid deceased foreign nationals’ families entering Korea through South Korean diplomatic missions in relevant countries.

At the meeting, lawmakers stressed the need to ensure equal treatment for foreign nationals, and to recognize foreign nationals who helped during the incident.

By Im Eun-byel (silverstar@heraldcorp.com)  

MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald daum
subscribe

National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Ahn Sung-mi
Tel : +82-2-727-0114