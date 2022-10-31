 Back To Top
National

S. Korea's new COVID-19 cases fall below 20,000 amid 'twindemic' worries

By Yonhap
Published : Oct 31, 2022 - 10:16       Updated : Oct 31, 2022 - 10:16
This photo taken Sunday shows people waiting in line to leave for Osaka, Japan, at Gimpo International Airport in western Seoul amid eased virus curbs. (Yonhap)
This photo taken Sunday shows people waiting in line to leave for Osaka, Japan, at Gimpo International Airport in western Seoul amid eased virus curbs. (Yonhap)

South Korea's new coronavirus cases fell below 20,000 on Monday due to fewer tests, but there are lingering concerns over a possible outbreak of a "twindemic" of the pandemic and seasonal influenza this winter.

The country reported 18,510 new COVID-19 infections, including 56 from overseas, bringing the total to 25,557,309, the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency said.

The daily caseload stayed below 40,000 in the past four days through Sunday before falling below 20,000 on Monday.

Last week, the government said it will expand booster shots against omicron variants to all adults aged over 18 amid concerns about the risks of a simultaneous outbreak of COVID-19 and the seasonal flu.

The country added 18 deaths from COVID-19, bringing the death toll to 29,176. The number of critically ill patients came to 288, up from 272 a day earlier, the KDCA said. (Yonhap)

