Halloween disaster dims Itaewon's hopes of revival

Investigators inspect the alleyway where the deadly stampede happened overnight in Itaewon, central Seoul, Sunday. (Yonhap)

Restaurants, cafes and clubs in Seoul's popular nightlife district of Itaewon seemed to be on a smooth road to recovery at last after years of pandemic disruptions -- before Saturday. But now its hopes of revival have been set back again following a disastrous overnight crowd surge.



The neighborhood -- once mainly the realm of expats and American soldiers -- has transformed into a culturally diverse and trendy area beloved by locals and visitors alike in recent years. Its “Brooklyn-type” gentrification has brought in global brands, including Gucci and Lululemon, which opened flagship stores there.



Adding to the unique charm of the area were 2020's hit TV series “Itaewon Class,” which was set in the neighborhood, and the relocation of the president's office nearby in May this year.



But the country's strict social distancing rules due to COVID-19 had led to a mass shuttering of businesses in the area from 2020 to end-2021.



Expectations were running high for the first “maskless” Halloween party in three years, as many business owners thought the immensely popular festive event would get them out of the woods.



However, business sentiment in the area plummeted immediately after Saturday’s deadly crowd surge. At least 153 people died and 103 were injured in the tragic incident that occurred in narrow and hilly alleyways around the area’s landmark Hamilton Hotel.



Either to pay respect to the dead or spooked by the latest incident, the usually bustling streets of Itaewon are likely to remain empty for some time.



Businesses in the Itaewon area will close for a two-day mourning period for the victims, a police officer and an association of small business owners said.



“Some stores have already stopped operations. Whether the temporary closure will extend depends on how the situation unfolds,” said the police officer, who wished to remain anonymous.



A notice at a coffee shop on Sunday reads that it is closed to mourn the victims of a deadly crowd surge in Seoul`s Itaewon district overnight. (Choi Jae-hee/The Korea Herald)