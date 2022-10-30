[Newsmaker] Once just for expats, Halloween has been growing with young Koreans

Halloween decorations are seen in this photo after a related event scheduled for Monday was called off on Jeju Island to mourn the victims of the Halloween stampede in Itaewon, Seoul. (Yonhap)

For long, Halloween here was mainly celebrated by expats and some party-loving youngsters in certain areas of Itaewon and Hongdae in Seoul. Many Koreans did not even know what month or day the Western holiday is celebrated.

But over the years, the holiday of witches, ghosts and zombies has been slowly growing on young generations as a fun day of exotic experiences.

Celebrations of the annual spooky holiday have notably increased, as evidenced by the growing number of cafes and bars decorated in Halloween themes around this time of year.

“Children were among the first to experience Halloween culture, centering on English immersive kindergartens. Then, it spread to adults, mainly young people,” culture critic Ha Jae-geun said.

“Celebrities competitively took photos of their Halloween makeup and posted them on social media, which also affected the spread," he added.

Lee Taek-gwang, a professor of cultural studies at Kyung Hee University, said that youngsters appear to have accepted Halloween as a holiday because of its fun factors.

Dressing up in costumes and partying hard has been the typical way for Korean youth celebrating Halloween, and it grew bigger and bigger as many boast of their fun night via social media.

Itaewon, a nightlife district in Seoul known for its cultural diversity and international flair, has been considered as the place to go for Halloween revelers. On Halloween weekends, young people in their late teens and 20s wearing costumes of zombies, ghosts, or famous characters would fill the streets, using the holiday with traditional Irish roots to express themselves in a way that is usually not seen as socially acceptable.

On Saturday, when a fatal stampede late in the night would result in the loss of over 150 lives, Itaewon was celebrating its first Halloween since the end of COVID-19 restrictions. The incident occurred as crowds surged into a narrow, sloped alleyway, police said. Around 100,000 people are estimated to have gathered in the area, which officials said were not much bigger than previous years’ Halloween crowds.

Coronavirus-battered retailers in Itaewon were looking forward to a boom in sales of Halloween-themed products, food, drinks and various other consumer goods after the government phased out long-enforced strict antivirus restrictions.

Because Itaewon is packed with night entertainment venues, the area has been under strict measures during Halloween weekends amid the COVID-19 pandemic in the past two years.

In 2020, the Seoul Metropolitan Government toughened its on-site inspections on nightlife businesses, including those in Itaewon, to verify their compliance with antivirus measures.

In 2021, large clubs refrained from actively publicizing their Halloween parties, apparently aware of the current quarantine circumstances.