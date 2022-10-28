 Back To Top
Business

Hyundai Motor chief asks Czech PM to support Busan 2030 Expo

By Hong Yoo
Published : Oct 28, 2022 - 15:45       Updated : Oct 28, 2022 - 15:45
Hyundai Motor Group Chairman Chung Euisun (left) and Prime Minister of Czech Republic Petr Fiala pose for a photo after holding talks on Busan’s bid to host the 2030 World Expo and on the electrification of the carmaker's manufacturing plant in the Czech Republic on Thursday. (Hyundai Motor Group)
Hyundai Motor Group Chairman Chung Euisun (left) and Prime Minister of Czech Republic Petr Fiala pose for a photo after holding talks on Busan’s bid to host the 2030 World Expo and on the electrification of the carmaker's manufacturing plant in the Czech Republic on Thursday. (Hyundai Motor Group)

Chung Euisun, chairman of Hyundai Motor Group, visited the Czech Republic to ask for the country's support for Busan’s bid to host the 2030 World Expo, according to the carmaker on Friday.

In the meeting with Czech Prime Minister Petr Fiala, Chung explained Busan’s competitiveness and the port city’s future vision for hosting the global event.

“Busan Expo seeks nature-friendly life and technology innovation to prepare for a sustainable future and resolve global issues. South Korea is a country with technological leadership and capabilities to suggest a solution to challenges that humanity faces,” Chung was quoted as saying in a Hyundai Motor statement.

They also discussed cooperation for the sustainable growth of Hyundai Motor’s manufacturing plant in the European country.

Hyundai’s plant in the Czech Republic is emerging as an important base to lead the automaker’s production of eco-friendly vehicles in Europe, which has decided to ban sales of combustion engine cars starting from 2035, according to officials.



By Hong Yoo (yoohong@heraldcorp.com)
