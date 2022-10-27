Ex-spy chiefs cry foul over North Korea investigations

Former Moon Jae-in officials and the main opposition Democratic Party of Korea leaders on Thursday held a press conference on the investigations into North Korea controversies from the last administration. From left, Rep. Park Beom-kye, ex-Justice Minister; Democratic Party chair Rep. Lee Jae-myung; Suh Hoon, ex-National Intelligence Service director; Noh Young-min, ex-Cheong Wa Dae national security director; Park Jie-won, ex-NIS director; and Democratic Party floor leader Rep. Park Hong-keun. (Kim Arin/The Korea Herald)