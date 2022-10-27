Hyundai Motor Group to promote Busan’s 2030 Expo bid in Latin America

Hyundai Motor Group will launch promotional activities in Latin America to support South Korean port city Busan’s bid to host the 2030 World Expo, the carmaker said Thursday.

According to the company, Hyundai Motor President and CEO Chang Jae-hoon will visit three Latin American countries – the Bahamas, Chile and Paraguay – and meet high-level government officials to explain Busan's competitiveness and the port city’s future vision for hosting the global event.

The Latin American region holds the third-largest number of Bureau International des Expositions member countries at 29, following Europe (48) and Africa (45). World Expo host cities are determined through a vote by BIE member countries.

During his trip, Chang will also discuss Korea's social contribution activities in Latin America and exchange ideas with officials for sustainable business growth such as establishment of electric vehicle charging infrastructure and operation of industry-academy collaboration programs to nurture talent for Latin America’s automotive industry, the company said.