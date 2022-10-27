EPEX says love is the universal language from the heart in 4th EP ‘Prelude of Love Chapter 1. ‘Puppy Love’

Boy band EPEX poses during an online press conference in Seoul for its new album. (C9 Entertainment)

As the famous phrase goes, love is like two birds that can teach us about unconditional love. Boy band EPEX welcomed cuffing season with its fourth EP, “Prelude of Love Chapter 1. ‘Puppy Love’” released Wednesday evening.

Though there are many words that can express falling head over heels in love, the rookie band opted for puppy love, a term that refers to an intense but shallow surge of feelings, and is also synonymous with having a crush.

“I’m excited to show a different side of us (to fans and listeners) through the new album. We’ll try to unfold the different stories of love by giving a little tweak to what we’ve done before,” A-Min said during Tuesday’s online press conference.

“We are thrilled and delighted to meet fans with our new album, and that’s how we prepared for our fourth EP. That’s how much effort we’ve poured into it,” Baek-seung said.

This marks the boy band’s return, six months after its last release. It released its third EP, “Prelude of Anxiety Chapter 1. 21st Century Boys,” in April. If the K-pop act’s previous album talked about the younger generation and its struggles in the oppressive systems of modern society, this time the band underwent a seismic change by releasing songs about love.

During Wednesday’s event, Wish said the band’s new album combines four different love stories. He added that listeners can understand the narrative flow of the album if they listen to all four tracks.