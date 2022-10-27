Lee Jae-yong’s succession completes generational shift in Korea's chaebol circle

Chaebol scions meet at an event held by the government in 2020. From far left are Samsung Electronics Executive Chairman Lee Jae-yong, SK Group Chairman Chey Tae-won, Hyundai Motor Group Executive Chair Chung Euisun and LG Group Chairman Koo Kwang-mo. (Yonhap)

Samsung Electronics chief Lee Jae-yong’s promotion to executive chairman on Thursday completes a generational shift at South Korea’s four major conglomerates that have already undergone a leadership transition by descendents of the first generation of the chaebol that led the country's industrial growth.

Lee, 54, is a third-generation chaebol scion, like Hyundai Motor's Chung Euisun. SK's Chey Tae-won is the nephew of the group founder, while LG's Koo Kwang-mo is a fourth-generation chaebol scion.

Chey, 61, assumed the top position at a relatively early age at 38, after his father Chey Jong-hyun died in 1998.

The country’s third-largest chaebol, Hyundai Motor Group, opened the new era of leadership under Chung, now 52, in 2020. LG's Koo, at 44 the youngest among top executives at chaebol groups, was promoted to the top position in 2018 after former Chairman Koo Bon-moo passed away in the same year.

Besides the four major groups, generational shift is visible at other firms, including Hanwha where group Chairman Kim Seung-yeon’s eldest son Kim Dong-kwan was recently promoted to vice chairman in August. He began working at Hanwha in 2010.

Meanwhile, the Korea Chamber of Commerce and Industry released a statement Thursday on Lee Jae-yong’s promotion, saying it was "a decision to increase business management stability.”

“Amid deteriorating business management environment, we expect (Samsung) to fortify responsibility management and establish future strategy as a leader in the Korean business, as well as create synergy in the industry by making bold decisions,” the KCCI said in a statement.