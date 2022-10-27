 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
Business

Kakao Bank beefs up banking services for self-employed

By Yonhap
Published : Oct 27, 2022 - 11:36       Updated : Oct 27, 2022 - 11:36
(Kakao Bank)
(Kakao Bank)

Kakao Bank, the internet-only bank under mobile platform service provider Kakao Corp., on Thursday said it plans to enhance its banking services for the self-employed business, seeking to expand its customer base.

The lender has posted fast growth with a focus on household banking since its launch of banking operations in 2017.

According to the tax agency's data, more than 1 million individuals launch independent businesses every year as of end-2021. As of end-September, loans for individual businesspeople came to 443.1 trillion won.

Kakao Bank is one of the three internet-only banks in South Korea, along with K-Bank and Toss Bank.

In the first half this year, Kakao Bank's net profit stood at 123.8 billion won, up from 204.1 billion won a year ago, according to the firm's regulatory filing. (Yonhap)

MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
leadersclub
padcast
Korea Herald daum
subscribe

National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Ahn Sung-mi
Tel : +82-2-727-0114