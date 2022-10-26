 Back To Top
"Land of Squid Game” author to hold live chat with readers

By Park Han-na
Published : Oct 28, 2022 - 13:20       Updated : Oct 28, 2022 - 13:20

Min Byoung-chul, an endowed chair professor at Chung-Ang University and a multicultural educator, will hold an author event in Seoul next month.

In the lecture, Min will talk about his recent book “Land of Squid Game,” which highlights some deep-rooted aspects of Korea’s unique culture and traditional games.

The first 100 participants will receive a copy of the book for free. A live chat with the author is limited to 50 guests on a first-come, first-served basis.

The event will take place at AC Hotel by Marriott Seoul Gangnam, Salon 1 & 2 between 3:30 p.m. and 4:30 p.m. on Nov. 9.

To attend the lecture, register via the QR code above.



By Park Han-na (hnpark@heraldcorp.com)
