 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
Business

SK Broadband expands ESG activities

By Lee Yoon-seo
Published : Oct 26, 2022 - 16:07       Updated : Oct 26, 2022 - 16:13
SK Broadband workers take a picture with participants of the company's community service program that provides meals to the elderly living alone. (SK Broadband)
SK Broadband workers take a picture with participants of the company's community service program that provides meals to the elderly living alone. (SK Broadband)

As part of its ESG drive, South Korean internet service provider SK Broadband said Wednesday it has been bolstering eco-friendly corporate culture and media campaigns.

The company has been seeking to lower carbon emissions and power consumption in the company by streamlining and replacing old equipment. It has also reduced the use of paper by adopting electronic bills.

Under an in-house campaign titled "net zero life practice" to foster environment-friendly corporate culture, SK Broadband staff are asked to register their eco-friendly activities online and self-monitor their individual efforts in reducing carbon emissions.

Almost a third, or 27 percent, of the company's employees are currently participating in the campaign, the firm said. Their efforts have helped reduce carbon emissions by about 4.43 metric tons since 2021 when the campaign was first launched.

SK Broadband added that it is also operating multiple media campaigns designed to raise awareness of environmental problems.

Separately, SK Broadband last year launched a community service program to deliver meals to the elderly living alone and provide a fitness program to help them stay healthy.



By Lee Yoon-seo (yoonseo.3348@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
leadersclub
padcast
Korea Herald daum
subscribe

National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Ahn Sung-mi
Tel : +82-2-727-0114