SK Broadband expands ESG activities

SK Broadband workers take a picture with participants of the company's community service program that provides meals to the elderly living alone. (SK Broadband)

As part of its ESG drive, South Korean internet service provider SK Broadband said Wednesday it has been bolstering eco-friendly corporate culture and media campaigns.

The company has been seeking to lower carbon emissions and power consumption in the company by streamlining and replacing old equipment. It has also reduced the use of paper by adopting electronic bills.

Under an in-house campaign titled "net zero life practice" to foster environment-friendly corporate culture, SK Broadband staff are asked to register their eco-friendly activities online and self-monitor their individual efforts in reducing carbon emissions.

Almost a third, or 27 percent, of the company's employees are currently participating in the campaign, the firm said. Their efforts have helped reduce carbon emissions by about 4.43 metric tons since 2021 when the campaign was first launched.

SK Broadband added that it is also operating multiple media campaigns designed to raise awareness of environmental problems.

Separately, SK Broadband last year launched a community service program to deliver meals to the elderly living alone and provide a fitness program to help them stay healthy.