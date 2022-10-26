Ha Jung-woo, Ju Ji-hoon to star in Tving’s ‘Bros on Foot’

It has been confirmed that top actors Ha Jung-woo and Ju Ji-hoon will star in the Tving entertainment series titled “Bros on Foot.”

The local streaming service announced Wednesday that its upcoming show will be available in the first half of 2023.

Aside from the two veteran actors, young stars Yeo Jin-goo and Choi Min-ho, widely known as Minho of K-pop boy group SHINee, are also part of the main cast.

The four actors will be challenged with mysterious missions and quests on their journey abroad. When asked whether the show will be shot in a walkathon format, a Tving official said it could not provide further details.

“The content creators and staff are still in talks about who will be given a chance to participate and how many episodes the series will have," the official told The Korea Herald. Young people will be invited to participate in the project, giving those who have not been able to travel freely during the pandemic a chance to go abroad.

“Bros on Foot” will be Ha’s first unscripted show. The actor has not hosted any variety programs since his debut in the 2003 romance film “Madeleine.” It will also be the first time for Ju, who debuted in SBS sitcom “Apgujeong House” (2004).

One of the highly anticipated Tving titles of 2023, “Bros on Foot” will be created by production company Studio Gaon, which was behind Netflix’s “Busted!” series (2018-2021) and Disney+'s “The Zone: Survival Mission,” and TV director Lee Se-young of the hit SBS show “Master in the House.”